Adah Sharma Reacts To Fan's Tweet On The Kerala Story Not Running In WB Despite SC Order

The West Bengal government’s ban on Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story was stayed by the Supreme Court on Thursday. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that since the film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the state government must uphold law and order. Even after the ban was lifted, hall owners of West Bengal refused to screen the film in theatres.

One of the internet users tweeted and said, “@sudiptoSENtlm Sir, despite the SC order for the public exhibition of #TheKeralaStory in West Bengal, there's not even a single cinema house showing the film. I've just checked it on BMS. Please, do something and contact the multiplex owners or else the SC order holds no meaning.” Quoting the tweet Adah reacted with a heartbroken emoji.

The director of the film Sudipto Sen confirmed the news of the film facing challenges getting a screening space in West Bengal. In a recent press conference, Sen said, "We are in constant touch with distributors from West Bengal. We are receiving calls from hall owners that they are receiving calls to not show the film (The Kerala Story)."

More about The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma stars as the lead character in The Kerala Story. It narrates the story of a young girl who aspires to be a medical nurse but is manipulated to convert and eventually get radicalised. The film was released in theatres on May 5 amid a huge uproar regarding the claims made in the movie. While some sections of society have been appreciative of the movie for 'revealing the truth', some have called the film ‘propaganda’.

At the box office, The Kerala Story has earned over Rs 171 crore in two weeks since its release. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The film was released in cinema halls on May 5 and is performing well despite competition from other theatrical releases. As per early estimates, it is en route to earning Rs 200 crore.