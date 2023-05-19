Adah Sharma Reveals Her Family's Reaction To 'disturbing' Rape Scenes In The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma is basking in the success of her recently released film. After debuting in cinema halls on May 5, it has managed to earn Rs 171 crore at the box office and is slowly inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark. The team has been meeting the audience, who are receiving the film with open arms. Meanwhile, Adah has been candid about the shooting process and what went into making the film.

Adah revealed her family's reaction to The Kerala Story and some of the 'disturbing' scenes in it. She also revealed her grandmother's reaction to the film. Adah said that her grandmom told her that the movie should have carried a U/A certification by the CBFC so that it could be seen by more and more people. Adah said that her grandmother told her that The Kerala Story "should have been a U/A film so that even younger girls should see it, be aware of it, and it will help them to be more vigilannt".

Adah Sharma on her family's reaction to 'disturning scenes' in The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story talks about forced conversions of women, how they are radicalised in the name of love and sent to Syria to carry out extremist activities. Apart from this, the movie also depicts sexual abuse of women and violence against them. Adah said her family was aware of the storyline of the film and when she showed it to them, she was nervous about how they would react to the 'disturbing' scenes in it.

"My mom and grandmom knew the story. I was nervous about granny's reaction, especially with those rape scenes. I was only concerned about how will she react to all those disturbing moments," she said. At the box office, The Kerala Story has earned Rs 171.72 crore so far at the domestic box office. It is slowly inching towards the Rs 200 crore collections and should reach the milestone by next week.