Adah Sharma Shares The Kerala Story BTS Photos On 'public Demand'

Adah Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle to share behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of her film The Kerala Story, on public demand.
Here Adah could be seen taking a break between shots as she attempted a selfie with a dog on set.
Adah also posted this still from a deleted scene, featuring her along side co-actor A Vijay Krishna. She described this image as the two "looking at you all giving all of us soooo much love".
This candid image featured Adah Sharma behind-the-scenes with producer Aashin A Shah looking at the film monitor. She described this image as "looking at the response from Germany".