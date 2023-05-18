Last Updated:

Adah Sharma Shares The Kerala Story BTS Photos On 'public Demand'

Adah Sharma shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of The Kerala Story, on public demand, re-fashioning the context of the photos.

Aalokitaa Basu
Adah Sharma
adah_ki_adah/Instagram

Adah Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle to share behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of her film The Kerala Story, on public demand.

Adah Sharma
adah_ki_adah/Instagram

Here Adah could be seen taking a break between shots as she attempted a selfie with a dog on set.

Adah Sharma
adah_ki_adah/Instagram

Adah also posted this still from a deleted scene, featuring her along side co-actor A Vijay Krishna. She described this image as the two "looking at you all giving all of us soooo much love". 

Adah Sharma
adah_ki_adah/Instagram

This candid image featured Adah Sharma behind-the-scenes with producer Aashin A Shah looking at the film monitor. She described this image as "looking at the response from Germany". 

Adah Sharma
adah_ki_adah/Instagram

Adah's final picture on the post shows her standing against the forest with a buffalo, whom she named Meenakshi. Adah described this image as the two "excitedly discussing #thekeralastory". 

