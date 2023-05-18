Adah Sharma Urges People To Donate, Help Daughters Who Were Victims Of Radicalisation

Adah Sharma took to Twitter to share a significant development related to her film, The Kerala Story. She started her post by quoting the Sanskrit verse, "यत्र नार्यस्तु पूज्यन्ते, रमन्ते तत्र देवताः!" which translates to "Where women are respected, divinity blossoms". The actor then went on to announce that she, along with the team of The Kerala Story, has made a generous donation of ₹51 lakh to Aarsha Vidya Samajam.

Aarsha Vidya Samajam is an initiative undertaken by the Vinjana Bharathi Educational & Charitable Society. The donated funds will be utilised for the construction of 'Ashram'. In her post, the actor also made a public appeal towards citizens to join and contribute to the #SaveOurDaughters movement.

यत्र नार्यस्तु पूज्यन्ते, रमन्ते तत्र देवताः!



A small step from our side, #TheKeralaStory team donates 51 Lakh to Aarsha Vidya Samajam an initiative of Vinjana Bharathi Educational & Charitable Society for construction of Ashram 🙏🏼



This organisation has been working… pic.twitter.com/UO12vPENlQ — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 18, 2023

The primary objective of Aarsha Vidya Samajam is to work tirelessly and selflessly towards rehabilitating victims of radicalisation. These women have been converted and radicalised in the name of love. They often face immense challenges in terms of social and societal reintegration and require a lot of support for the same.

The actor urged her followers and the public to join the movement and contribute generously towards the cause. She emphasised the need to take action and collectively work to #SaveOurDaughters. The Kerala Story is a movie that sheds light on the critical issue of radicalisation and forced conversions. It aims to create awareness about the challenges faced by young women who fall victim to such practices.

States announce The Kerala Story to be tax-free

The film has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, a move that has drawn praise from supporters and criticism from opponents. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as some Hindu organisations, had demanded that the state government make The Kerala Story tax-free in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan eventually announced on May 6th that the film had been made tax-free. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to make the movie tax-free. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, “The Kerala Story to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh”. On the other hand, the film has already been banned in West Bengal in a bid to "avoid any incident of hatred and violence", and to maintain peace and order in the state.