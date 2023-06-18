Adipurush BO Collection Day 2: Prabhas’ Film Mints ₹240 Crore Worldwide, Despite Flak

Om Raut’s Adipurush released worldwide on Friday (June 16) and collected ₹140 crore gross on Day 1. The film is headlined by Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Due to the weekend and the huge hype around it, Adipurush continued its winning streak on Day 2 at the international box office.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush collected ₹140 crore worldwide on its opening day.

The film broke box office records set by Brahmastra (2022) and Pathaan (2023) in the domestic market.

The Prabhas starrer was made on a reported budget of ₹500 crore.

Adipurush Hindi version collection shows no decline

According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Adipurush continued its successful run at the box-office on Day 2. The estimated earning on the second day for the Hindi version were around ₹37-38 crore, which is similar to day 1 and no fall was witnessed. Additionally, Day 3 advance bookings are also huge and Sunday could be the biggest day for the film for the Hindi version. Adipurush is eyeing ₹115 crore nett weekend in Hindi and ₹200 crore crore nett in all versions, as per Kadel.

The makers released a statement on social media saying that the film reached ₹240 crore mark in two days globally, in gross collections. "Adipurush continues to mesmerise audiences worldwide, surpassing expectations with a bumper opening of ₹140 CR on Day 1, it adds ₹100 CR on Day 2," read the caption.

(Adipurush makers release the official box office collections | Image: T-Series/Twitter)

Adipurush breaks BO records on Day 1

As predicted, Adipurush registered a huge opening at the doemstic box office, with a majority of its collections coming in from Hindi and Telugu markets. Ramesh Bala, a trade expert, informed Mugdha Kapoor of Republic Digital that the movie's first day gross in India was ₹110 crore whereas the total revenue from international sales was ₹30 crore.

Prior to this, Pathaan (2023) and Brahmastra (2022) both grossed roughly ₹106 crore and ₹55 cr respectively on their first days of release. In terms of box office receipts, Adipurush is far ahead of both films with a total of ₹140 crore on Day 1 and ₹100 crore on Day 2. The Prabhas starrer also broke the previous record for any pan-India release. Despite criticism over dialogues and VFX work, the film is expected to make a massive weekend collection.