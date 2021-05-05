'Adipurush' Cast To Feature Kichcha Sudeep In Pivotal Role: Report

The filming for Om Raut directorial Adipurush kicked off in Mumbai a couple of months back but was halted due to the restrictions in the city following the second wave of COVID-19. The Prabhas starrer movie is a pan-India production with stars from various parts of the country on board to play pivotal roles. As per recent reports, Kichcha Sudeep will also be seen playing a key role in the movie, read further to find out more details of the same.

Kichcha Sudeep roped in for Prabhas’ Adipurush

According to NTVTelugu, Adipurush is set to have a massive ensemble cast and the recent addition to it by director Om Raut is Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who is widely loved by fans of the Telugu Cinema. The actor is speculated to play the role of Vibhishana, the younger brother of Raavan; however, there is no official announcement about the same. The multi-starrer will feature Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan; it is slated for a grand release on August 11, 2022.

More about Prabhas' Adipurush

The movie first kicked off with its Muhurat shot and formal launch on February 2, 2021, at the Film City in Goregaon, however in an unfortunate set of events a fire broke out on the sets.

Adipurush was first announced on August 18, 2020, with a promotional poster and the news of Prabhas leading it as Lord Rama aka Adipurush. Later, on September 3, 2020, Prabhas announced the arrival of Saif Ali Khan on board the project as Lankesh aka Raavan. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush".

On March 12, the announcement of Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh joining the cast of the movie was made. The movie is co-produced by Om Raut along with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Prashant Sutar under the banners of T-Series Films and Retrophiles. The movie is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films and is being shot in Telugu and Hindi, simultaneously.

Image: Kichcha Sudeep and Prabhas' Instagram