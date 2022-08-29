'Adipurush': Conceptual Artwork Of Prabhas As Lord Ram Goes Viral, Fans Chime 'can't Wait'

Filmmaker Om Raut's upcoming highly anticipated film Adipurush has been stealing the limelight ever since it was announced. Apart from the gripping storyline of the mega-budget film, the ensemble star cast including actors Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon along with Sunny Singh has just fuelled the excitement among the fans.

Baahubali fame star Prabhas, who will impress fans with his mighty role as Lord Ram in the forthcoming drama, has created a strong buzz on social media after a conceptual artwork of the star started surfacing on the Internet. Though the makers are reportedly planning to drop the first look of the lead stars in September, the artwork has left fans reacting from all corners.

Conceptual artwork of Prabhas from Adipurush receives attention from Netizens

The conceptualised artwork, of the superstar that has been created by artist Nimesh Shirsatthan, caught fire on social media with fans showering love and expressing their excitement for the upcoming period drama. For those unknown, while Prabhas will be starring as Lord Ram in the upcoming drama, Kriti Sanon will be seen essaying the role of Sita, Sunny will portray Lakshman and Saif will step into the shoes of Raavan.

Soon after the artwork went viral, fans thronged the micro-blogging site and expressed their excitement for the movie. One of the Twitter users narrated the scene from the epic Ramayana while explaining the artwork. "Jatāyu telling Lord Rāma that it was Rāvana who had abducted Sita," he tweeted. Another fan page echoed similar sentiments while hailing the big-budget film. "#Adipurush...Concept Art...#prabhas...3000cr box office loading ...One Of The Biggest Movie In Indian Cinema...cacan't wait for this @Adipurush__" A third user chimed in and commented, "Can't wait to see next level rampage #Adipurush."



Can't wait to see next level rampage #Adipurush 🏹💥💥



Fast to Release the Adipurush FL 🏹🙏🏻

Waiting for Raghu Rama Avataram pic.twitter.com/hqIHZHbP6H — 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢 (@Shbrish1) August 28, 2022

Jatāyu telling Lord Rāma that it was Rāvana who had abducted Sita. #AdipurushConceptArt pic.twitter.com/zVFibnujck — harish (@27stories_) August 28, 2022

The conceptualised artwork shows Prabhas and his brother Lakshman standing in front of the bird Jadayu. The film that has been announced to release worldwide on January 12, 2023, in 3D, is written and directed by Om Raut, who is known for the National Award-winning film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Meanwhile, previously, during a chat with Pinkvilla, Indian film producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed that Adipurush is made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, adding that the opening will be giant with the household world across.

IMAGE: Instagram/adipurushmovieofficial