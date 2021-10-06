'Adipurush' Director Om Raut Celebrates 'champ' Sunny Singh's B'day On Sets; See Pic

Sunny Singh, who is currently shooting for Om Raut's upcoming mythological drama Adipurush, rang into his 36th birthday on Wednesday, October 6. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor received wishes from the whole team of the magnum opus, including the lead actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as well as director Om Raut. Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, the director shared a glimpse of Sunny's birthday celebration on sets and called him a 'champ'.

Kriti also took to her Instagram stories to wish his co-star 'happiness and sunshine', while Prabhas too wished his 'bro' on his birthday, stating the duo had 'lots of fun' on the sets. In the upcoming movie, Prabhas plays the eponymous character while Sunny will be seen in the role of Lakshmana.

Om Raut wishes Sunny Singh on his 36th birthday

In his birthday post, Om Raut can be seen in a candid moment with the actor, who enjoys a bite of his birthday cake. For the caption, he wrote,"Wishing our champ @mesunnysingh a very happy Birthday." Sunny Singh quickly responded to his post with a thank you message. "Sir you made it special thank you so so much love you", he wrote. Take a look.

Apart from Om Raut, Kriti Sanon also posted Sunny's photo on her Instagram story and wrote," Happy Birthday Sunny, Wish you all the happiness and sunshine in life." along with a pink heart emoji. The film's lead actor and south superstar Prabhas also uploaded Sunny's photo on his Instagram feed and wrote,"''Happy Birthday bro @mesunnysingh. Had lots of fun with you on the sets. Have a beautiful day.'' To this, Sunny Singh thanked him by commenting," Thank you so much my big brother'.

Apart from the aforementioned trio, Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth and more. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Telugu as well as Hindi and is slated to release on August 11 next year. Touted as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, it will also be released in 3D in multiple languages.

Meanwhile, Sunny Singh, who was recently seen in Jai Mummy Di, rose to fame with his roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety among others.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@MESUNNYSINGH/@OMRAUT