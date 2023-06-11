Adipurush Makers Clarify On Ticket Price For Seats Next To The One Reserved For Hanuman Ji

Days before its release, Adipurush continues to create major buzz on social media. Earlier, the filmmakers had announced that one seat in each theatre would be reserved for Lord Hanuman. This was the makers' way of paying their respects and showing devotion towards the deity. Rumour mills have it that the seat next to the said empty space will cost higher than others.

However, the makers of the movie have shut down the rumours. In a new social media post, the official handle of T-Series, co-producer of the magnum opus, has rubbished all such rumours. In a statement issued by the production house, it has been clarified that “there will be no differences in rates for seats next to the one reserved for Hanuman Ji”.

They added that ‘misleading reports are circulating in the media’ with regard to the pricing of the Prabhas starrer. In the post, the production studio urged audiences to not fall for false information. Adipurush is scheduled to release on June 16 and advance booking for the same is already underway.

Adipurush makers mark their respects for Lord Hanuman

(Adipurush makers announce reserving one seat in every hall for Lord Hanuman. Image: Adipurush/Twitter)

For the uninitiated, the Kriti Sanon and Prabhas starrer film is based on the Hindu epic of Ramayana. It is believed that Lord Hanuman is present every time the Ramayana is recited. Thus the makers of the film have decided to keep one seat in every hall empty for the Lord himself. The request to do so was made by director Om Raut to the producers during the Adipurush final trailer launch event, in Tirupati.

Adipurush advance booking open

On June 11, the official handle of the film on Twitter announced that tickets for Adipurush were available. Advance booking for the movie started 5 days before the release of the movie. The Om Raut directorial will be released in Hindi and Telugu along with dubbed versions in Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.