Adipurush Opening Weekend Collection Estimate: Hindi Version Likely To Cross 100 Cr Mark

Adipurush has been the talk of the town since it was announced three years ago. The Om Raut directorial hit the big screens worldwide on June 16 and has taken the box office by rage. The initial numbers are in and the magnum opus is expected to reach a mammoth number of ₹110 cr on its opening weekend with its Hindi version alone.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush garnered a massive opening at the box office on its release day.

The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹500 cr.

The Prabhas starrer was released globally in five languages.

Adipurush makes massive collections in the Hindi market

In a conversation with Republic Digital’s Alokananda, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja shared his thoughts on the business brought by the film’s Hindi version. He shared that the movie made ₹37.25 cr on the first day (June 16). His numbers resonated with other trade analysts like Sumit Kadel and Taran Adarsh as well.

(Kriti Sanon essays the role of Janaki while Saif Ali Khan played the role of Raavana in the movie Adipurush. | Image: Youtube ScreenGrab)

According to Tuteja, the film may be eyeing a comfortable ₹35 cr on its second day of release which falls on Saturday (June 17). He said the film “Will easily do 35 cr (Hindi), a very good score on the second day”. Talking further about the movie’s business on its opening weekend, the trade analyst commented, “Even for tomorrow, the advanced booking for India is superb. So overall, a weekend of atleast 105-110 cr easily for Hindi”. He seemed confident that business could be higher, but definitely not less.

Adiprush box office numbers script history

Not just in the Hindi belt, the Kriti Sanon starrer continues to dominate the box office in all its versions. As per the numbers shared by Ramesh Bala with Republic Digital’s Mugdha Kapoor, the movie has already minted a gross collection of Rs 140 crore globally on day 1 of release. The film has shattered all records made by other pan-Indian films.

(Prabhas headlines the film in the character of Lord Ram.Sunny Singh and Devdutt Nage play other important roles. | Image: Youtube ScreenGrab)

Previously, Pathaan collected a total of ₹106 crores globally on its first day. In 2022, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, which also relied on special effects, collected ₹55 crore on its first day. Speaking exclusively to Republic’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the movie’s director Om Raut expressed his happiness about the film’s business by saying, “I am very happy to say that we are going for an unprecedented number on day 1”.