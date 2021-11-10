‘Adipurush’: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan Starrer Mythological Drama Announces Wrap Up

Makers of the upcoming highly anticipated film Adipurush have finally wrapped up the shooting. The film directed by Om Raut features an ensemble star cast including megastar Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. Several pictures from the wrap-up party on the shooting sets have gone viral on social media.

A picture of the cake that was cut post wrapping up the film is also surfacing on social media. The cake had the name of the film written in the center with “shoot wrap” decorated with icing. The team had wrapped up the shooting after completing 100 days of shooting. The mythological drama is slated to release theatrically on August 11, 2022.

Makers of Adipurush wrap up the shooting schedule

Earlier, director Om Raut had shared pictures from Prabhas' wrap-up party where he can be seen posing with the actors while feeding them the cake. Kriti Sanon, who will be seen playing the role of Sita and Saif Ali Khan have wrapped up their respective shoots. Sunny Singh will be seen playing the role of Lakshman in the film.

The film is bankrolled by T-Series, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. The 3D extravaganza will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi and will be also be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. The highly anticipated mythological drama will showcase Prabhas playing the role of Ram while Saif will play the antagonist Raavan.

It's a wrap for #Adipurush.



The movie has another 10 months for post-production.



Grand WW release on 11 Aug 2022. #Prabhas #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/LqqRzVmgFn — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 10, 2021

The film is set to lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan that has also been announced to release the same day, next year. Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Adipurush, Prabhas has a number of films in his kitty. The actor released the teaser of another highly anticipated film Radhe Shyam on his 41st birthday on October 23. The teaser gave a glimpse of his character from the film as Vikramaditya. He will also be seen in Prashant Neel's directorial Salaar and Project K opposite Deepika Padukone. He also recently announced his next Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

IMAGE: Instagram/omraut/Twitter/@ManobalaV