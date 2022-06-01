'Adipurush': Prabhas-starrer To Be Costlier Than The 'Baahubali' Franchise? Details Inside

South superstar Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of Adipurush, which is touted to be one of his highly-anticipated films so far. The film is based on the epic Ramayana and features iconic actors from the movie industry namely Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Vatsal Sheth as Indrajit, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Trupti Toradmal, among others.

Now, as per a recent development, it is said that the film is being made on an earth-shattering budget of Rs 500 crore, which is costlier that the Baahubali franchise, which was made on a budget of Rs 250 crores and was the biggest hit of all time.

Adipurush being made on a budget of Rs 500 cr?

During a chat with Pinkvilla, Indian film producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed that Adipurush is made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, adding that the opening will be giant with the household world across. Kumar stated, "So, we will try to optimise the demand for the film by going ahead with blockbuster pricing. We know people will come to see it irrespective of pricing as it is a one-off it’s kind event cinema and there is only limited capacity. So, we would make sure, to go all out with this film."

Director opens up on why Prabhas was ideal for portraying Lord Ram

Speaking about the film Adipurush, director Om Raut opened up on why he chose Prabhas for the role of Lord Ram. Om said that he tried to understand Prabhu Ram to the best of his ability and he will keep on understanding for the rest of his life. He further explained, "To my knowledge, eyes are a reflection of heart and Prabhas is such a pure soul that his eyes are calm. With his eyes, I got closest to my imagination of Prabhu Ram. Every time I cut to him, his soul gets reflected through his eyes, and that’s extremely pure."

उफनता वीरता का सागर,

छलकती वात्सल्य की गागर।

जन्म हुआ प्रभु श्रीराम का,

झूमें नाचे हर जन घर नगर।।



Celebrating the victory of good over evil✨#ramnavmi #adipurush pic.twitter.com/Xbl1kOgZ7z — Om Raut (@omraut) April 10, 2022

The movie is gearing up for release in January 2023, but the makers, as well as the cast, will begin the campaign for the film in the month of October.

Image: Twitter@omraut