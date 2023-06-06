Adipurush Pre Release Event: Tirupati Decks Up To Welcome Prabhas, Kriti Sanon

Quick links:
Adipurush action trailer launch event is shceduled to take place tomorrow (June 6). Actor Prabhas was clicked at the airport, enroute the event in Tirupati.
Streets of Tirupati, where the Adipurush pre release event will take place, are all decked up and ready to welcome the film's cast and crew.
As per reports, huge posters of actor Prabhas as Lord Ram and the film's other characters have been put on display at the event venue. The cut-out Prabhas is reported to be 50-feet tall.
More than 1 lakh people are expected to attend the pre-release event in Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati.
Ahead of the Adipurush action trailer launch event, preparations are full swing at the venue. The carpets are rolled out and the stage is set for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Om Raut to take the stage.
Life size banners and posters of Adipurush have adorned the steets of Tirupati ahead of the grand event. As per reports, 200 dancers and singers are called from Mumbai to take part in the launch.
Fans of the movie and the actors wait in anticipation for the pre-release event on June 6. Reportedly, the event is expected to cost a whooping Rs 2.5 crore with a huge budget for crackers.
Along with posters and banners of the film, huge balloons carrying the film's name will be seen floating in the skies of Tirupati.