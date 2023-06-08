Adipurush Producers, Lyricist Meet Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Ahead Of Film Release

Adipurush producers Bhushan Kumar and Shiv Chanana, along with writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir, met the Chief Minister of Gujarat a week before the release of their film. It was a cordial meeting and the Gujarat CM presented them with a token of appreciation. He further blessed the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer mythological drama and lauded the team for putting in so much effort to bring to a life a story that will inspire upcoming generations.

Later, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel took to Twitter to share two photos with the producers and lyricist of Adipurush. "Meeting with well-known producer-director Mr. Bhushan Kumar and lyricist-writer Mr. Manoj Muntashir at Gandhinagar was very enjoyable," he tweeted (as per the English translation). In the picture, the Gujarat CM can be seen offering an idol of Lord Rama to producer Bhushan Kumar. They were all smiles in their casual outfits as they posed for the camera. Check the photo below.

(Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's tweet for Adipurush team. | Image: Bhupendra Patel/Twitter)

(Adipurush team meet with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. | Image: Bhupendra Patel/Twitter)

Adipurush team meets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

A few days ago, the Assam CM met with Adipurush actor Devdatta Nage (who portrays the role of Lord Hanuman), as well as producer Bhushan Kumar. During the meeting, the Assam CM praised the trailer of the mythological drama. The CM expressed that he was preoud of the team's work and also shared photos from the meeting. Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted in Hindi, which loosely translated, means, "I had the opportunity to watch a couple of glimpses of the film Adipurush. Any attempt towards spreading lord Ram's story is a way of showing devotion."

(Adipurush team with Assam CM. | Image: Himanta Biswa Sarma/Twitter)

Adipurush is all set to hit the big screen on June 16. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh as the main leads. Kriti will be playing the role of Janaki, and Prabhas will portray the character of Raghava. Meanwhile, Devdatta Nage will be seen playing Lord Hanuman, Sunny playing Lord Rama's brother Lakshman, and Saif Ali Khan playing Lankesh.