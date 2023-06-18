Adipurush Team Issues Statement Saying They 'value Audience Input', Amid Backlash

The makers of Adipurush released an official statement after dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir confirmed that the team will be changing some of the dialogues following criticism from viewers. The Prabhas-starrer is running successfully in cinema halls post its release on June 16. Production house T-Series said in a statement that "sentiments of the audience" are of prime important for them, regardless of the kind of business Adipurush is making.

3 things you need to know

Some dialogues in Adipurush have attracted criticism for being too colloquial and oversimplified.

Makers will be changing those dialogues in the film and new prints will be made available.

Manoj Muntashir, the dialogue writer and lyricist, said he was abused on social media over this.

T-Series issues statement on Adipurush dialogue change

The film, which is a retelling of the Ramayana, courted controversy for some dialogues, especially those mouthed by Lord Hanuman's character. In the wake of social media outrage, the makers of Adipurush have decided to revamp the dialogues and issue new prints with changes. The makers said they are changing the dialogues as they value the input of the public and the audience.

In their statement, confirming dialogue changes, the production house said, "Adipurush is garnering an overwhelming response across the world and is conquering hearts of audiences across all ages. Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film’s dialogues – valuing the input of the public and the audience".

(Adipurush makers issue statement about changing dialogues in the film | Image: Twitter/T-Series)

The statement continues, saying, "The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theaters in the next few days. This decision is a testament that inspite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office , the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large."

Manoj Muntashir defends Adipurush dialogues

Earlier, Manoj Muntashir defended the use of dialogues in Adipurush during an interview on The Debate, with editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami of Republic Media Network. He said "It is not an error. It is a very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrang Bali and for all the characters."

He also said that people were not talking about the deeper and more impactful dialogues delivered by Prabhas as Raghava, or Kriti Sanon as Janaki.