Adipurush To Dasara: Biggest Openers Of 2023 At Worldwide Box Office

Quick links:
Om Raut's Adipurush, the modern-day retelling of the Ramayana starred Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Raghava and Janaki. It clocked in Rs. 137 crore plus, worldwide on its opening day.
Mani Ratnam's dream project, Ponniyin Selvan 2, boasted of a grand scale. The Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram starrer minted Rs. 59.12 crore worldwide.
Nandamuri Balakrishna and Honey Rose's action flick Veera Simha Reddy earned Rs. 50.10 crore on its first day.
Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's Waltair Veerayyaa grossed Rs. 49.10 crore on the day of its release.. The film also stars Shruti Haasan and Urvashi Rautela.
Entering the list at number 6, Bro The Avatar made Rs. 48.50 crore worldwide on the first day. The film stars real-life uncle and nephew Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej.
Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's Tamil action-drama flick Varisu minted Rs. 47.52 crore, worldwide on its opening day.
Ajith Kumar stars as 'Dark Devil' in Tamil language heist film, Thunivu. The biggie directed by H Vinoth, collected Rs. 41 crores worldwide on its opening day. The film also stars Manju Warrier.