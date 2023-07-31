Last Updated:

Adipurush To Dasara: Biggest Openers Of 2023 At Worldwide Box Office

From Prabhas' Adipurush to Nani's Dasara - here's taking a look at the highest opening worldwide grossers this year.

Adipurush
Om Raut's Adipurush, the modern-day retelling of the Ramayana starred Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Raghava and Janaki. It clocked in Rs. 137 crore plus, worldwide on its opening day.

Pathaan
Deepika Padukone's Pathaan collected Rs. 105 crores worldwide on its opening day. 

Ponniyin Selvan 2
Mani Ratnam's dream project, Ponniyin Selvan 2, boasted of a grand scale. The Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram starrer minted Rs. 59.12 crore worldwide. 

Veera Simha Reddy
Nandamuri Balakrishna and Honey Rose's action flick Veera Simha Reddy earned Rs. 50.10 crore on its first day.

Waltair Veerayyaa
Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's Waltair Veerayyaa grossed Rs. 49.10 crore on the day of its release.. The film also stars Shruti Haasan and Urvashi Rautela.

Bro The Avatar
Entering the list at number 6, Bro The Avatar made Rs. 48.50 crore worldwide on the first day. The film stars real-life uncle and nephew Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. 

Varisu
Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's Tamil action-drama flick Varisu minted Rs. 47.52 crore, worldwide on its opening day.

Thunivu
Ajith Kumar stars as 'Dark Devil' in Tamil language heist film, Thunivu. The biggie directed by H Vinoth, collected Rs. 41 crores worldwide on its opening day. The film also stars Manju Warrier.

 Dasara
Nani's Dasara, an action film based set against the Singareni coal mines, managed to earn a Rs. 38.40 crore worldwide, on its opening day.

