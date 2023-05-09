Last Updated:

Adipurush Trailer: 10 Ramayana References In Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Starrer

With the much-anticipated Adipurush trailer out, here is rundown of tales from the epic Ramayana audiences can expect to watch out for on the big screen.

Aalokitaa Basu
Adipurush trailer
1/10
T-Series/Youtube

The Adipurush trailer reveals several instances from Ramayana which audiences can expect to see on the big screen. Hanuman and Raghava's tearful reunion is one of the first notable trailer scenes.

Adipurush trailer
2/10
T-Series/Youtube

Janaki, whose character is inspired by Goddess Sita, can be seen making an offering to Lankesh. Janaki crossing the 'Laxman rekha' leading to her abduction. This will be a key point to watch out for.

Adipurush trailer
3/10
T-Series/Youtube

Hanuman lifting the entire Sanjeevani mountain to ensure Laxman's swift recovery is another stellar plot point audiences can look out for. 

Adipurush trailer
4/10
T-Series/Youtube

Janaki's isolated stay in Lanka, post her abduction by Lankesh, has been captured well by Om Raut.

Adipurush trailer
5/10
T-Series/Youtube

Hanuman traverses the ocean to find Janaki's whereabouts in Lanka. Their interaction where she insists that it is Raghava who must come rescue her, will surely stir the audience's emotions. 

Adipurush trailer
6/10
T-Series/Youtube

Hanuman's capture in Lanka after which his tail is set on fire, is also picturised for the film. This is followed by Hanuman setting fire to Lanka before he escapes. 

Adipurush trailer
7/10
T-Series/Youtube

Raghava, whose character is inspired by Lord Rama, finds help and direction at various instances in his quest to find Janaki. The tale of Shabri has also been picturised for the film. 

Adipurush trailer
8/10
T-Series/Youtube

The vanar sena's march to Lanka across the ocean, led by Raghava, brother Laxman and Hanuman makes for a high point in the Adipurush trailer. 

Adipurush trailer
9/10
T-Series/Youtube

Raghava and Janaki seeing each other for the first time since her abduction will make for a poignant reunion in the film. 

Adipurush trailer
10/10
T-Series/Youtube

Lankesh's unwavering dedication to Lord Shiva is also picturised in Adipurush, letting audiences know about the power the Ravana-inspired character holds. 

