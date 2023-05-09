Adipurush Trailer: 10 Ramayana References In Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Starrer

Quick links:
The Adipurush trailer reveals several instances from Ramayana which audiences can expect to see on the big screen. Hanuman and Raghava's tearful reunion is one of the first notable trailer scenes.
Janaki, whose character is inspired by Goddess Sita, can be seen making an offering to Lankesh. Janaki crossing the 'Laxman rekha' leading to her abduction. This will be a key point to watch out for.
Hanuman lifting the entire Sanjeevani mountain to ensure Laxman's swift recovery is another stellar plot point audiences can look out for.
Janaki's isolated stay in Lanka, post her abduction by Lankesh, has been captured well by Om Raut.
Hanuman traverses the ocean to find Janaki's whereabouts in Lanka. Their interaction where she insists that it is Raghava who must come rescue her, will surely stir the audience's emotions.
Hanuman's capture in Lanka after which his tail is set on fire, is also picturised for the film. This is followed by Hanuman setting fire to Lanka before he escapes.
Raghava, whose character is inspired by Lord Rama, finds help and direction at various instances in his quest to find Janaki. The tale of Shabri has also been picturised for the film.
The vanar sena's march to Lanka across the ocean, led by Raghava, brother Laxman and Hanuman makes for a high point in the Adipurush trailer.
Raghava and Janaki seeing each other for the first time since her abduction will make for a poignant reunion in the film.