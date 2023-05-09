Adipurush Trailer Gets A Thumbs Up From Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra

The trailer of much-anticipated film Adipurush is all set to release in a few hours. Ahead of the release, the film got a thumbs up from Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra. He recently watched the trailer and showered praises on the film.

Mishra took to social media and lauded Adipurush's director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar and writer Manoj Muntashir. He wrote, "फिल्म 'आदि पुरुष' का ट्रेलर देखा। त्रेता युग में भगवान राममय धार्मिक और सांस्कृतिक समृद्धि जन-जन में समाहित होगी, ऐसा विश्वास है। @manojmuntashir जी और भूषण कुमार जी सहित पूरी टीम को बधाई। #AdipurushTrailer #Adipurush," which roughly translates to "Watched the trailer of the film 'Adi Purush'. It is believed that in Treta Yuga, the religious and cultural prosperity of Lord Rama will be included in the people. Congratulations to the entire team including @manojmuntashir ji and Bhushan Kumar ji. #AdipurushTrailer #Adipurush." Take a look at the tweet below:

More about Adipurush

Om Raut's directorial Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. While Prabhas is portraying the role of Lord Ram in the film, Kriti will be playing the role of Janaki (Goddess Sita). Apart from them, the movie also stars Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Recently, the makers of the film announced that Adipurush will be screened at the Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13.

It is all set to hit theatres on June 16. Ever since the teaser of the film was released last year, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in grabbing netizens' attention. They have been teasing fans with several updates about the film. Every now and then, the posters of the lead cast have been released. As of now, everyone's looks except Saif's have been revealed.