Adipurush Weekend Box Office Collection Estimates: Promising, Despite The Criticism

Director Om Raut’s much-awaited mythological venture, Adipurush, released in theatres on June 16. However, the film is facing some criticism regarding the way the story of Ramayana has been narrated. A section of the audience has also not liked the dialogues being mouthed by some characters. Videos of the audience chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in cinema halls have emerged on social media platforms. Several users have criticised it as being communal in nature.

Interestingly, the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer has also set new records with its 1st day collection at the box office. Question is, will the film continue on its winning streak over the weekend? Or will the criticism take its toll?

3 things you need to know

Adipurush collected ₹140 cr worldwide on its opening day.

The film is facing flak on aspects like dialogues and depiction of the Ramayana.

The mythological drama has outperformed films like Brahmastra and Pathaan on 1st day numbers.

Adipurush likely to lead in Hindi

Republic Media Network spoke to trade analyst Joginder Tuteja regarding the likely box office weekend numbers for Adipurush in Hindi markets. He puts the estimated weekend collection at ₹105-110 cr. The film made ₹37.35 cr on day 1 in Hindi, and the analyst expects second-day collections to be at least ₹35 cr,- a great score for a film on day 2. Tuteja also tells us that the weekend bookings for Adipurush look good.

(The cast of Adipurush features Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Duvdutta Nage among others. Image: Twitter)

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tells us that Adipurush in Hindi “will lead the pack in India”.

So it seems Adipurush will do well over the weekend in the Hindi market - notwithstanding the criticism.



Prabhas starrer likely to do well worldwide too

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Adipurush has a good possibility to touch ₹280-300 cr by Sunday night, worldwide. He states that the Telugu version of the film will lead in the USA, as well other countries abroad like UK, UAE, and Australia. “Till weekend it will survive, not a problem”, assures the expert.

Bala notes that Adipurush, with "Om Raut and Kriti and the whole set of Saif Ali Khan, the producer T-Series" is “kind of packaged as Hindi”. Additonally, the analyst mentions mixed reactions about Adipurush in the south. “The Ramayana that is shown is not familiar to the Ramayana in the south, so there is a mixed reaction here”, he says.

(Kriti Sanon in a still from Adipurush. Source: Twitter)

At the same time, the expert also notes that Adipurush opened to ₹140 cr worldwide on the 1st day. He also says that "Hyderabad city is holding well, as is Karnataka, Bangalore...'', and that "Telugu will be the second in India". "The weekend may be safe", assures Bala, "because of advanced bookings and the weekend effect". Once again, it seems that criticism around Adipurush will not hurt its first weekend collections.

Will pre-booking be the sole driving force over the weekend?

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja makes an interesting point regarding the criticism surrounding Adipurush. He says that while the criticism is fair, it is "more induced than organic". He gives the example of Thugs of Hindostan which opened big but crashed on the 2nd day, and Laal Singh Chaddha which didn’t even open big. He says that organically generated criticism is what decided the fate of these films.

(Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Prabhas as Raghava and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh in Adipurush. Source: Twitter)

Tuteja further explains that while people may attribute Adipurush’s current success to pre-bookings, “people can cancel their tickets too if a movie is really bad, and none of that happened”, as is evidenced by the fact that “theatres are full” and the “advanced booking for India is superb”. He concludes by saying that the audience has a sense for whether the criticism around a film is organic or induced, and in the case of Adipurush, “the audiences have been stepping in for the movie”.

The weekend looks good. But for the rest, only time will tell

Despite facing criticism, Adipurush has done excellently on its 1st day. However, Ramesh Bala opines that one should wait till Monday, when reviews and word-of-mouth come in, and start to effectively influence Adipurush's lifetime collection.

"Monday is tricky", adds analyst Joginder Tuteja. "We can't say 'the job is done', because Adipurush needs to make ₹250 cr in Hindi market to match benchmarks set by The Kerala Story (240 cr), The Kashmir Files (250 cr) or even Brahmastra (264 cr)."

However, in terms of whether criticism is a factor deterring Adipurush’s estimated collection over the opening weekend, it seems like it won’t play a part yet.