Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir To Alter Dialogues Amid Backlash, Pens Emotional Note

The team of Adipurush has been facing criticism over some of the dialogues in the film, particularly those written for Lord Hanuman's character. Writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla had defended the nature of the dialogues on Republic Media Network's The Debate. He had stated that a 'meticulous thought process' had gone into the process of writing them.

Manoj Muntashir had told Republic Media Network exclusively that dialogues of Lord Hanuman were the result of a 'meticulous thought process'.

He said that the dialogues were meant to reflect the oral traditions of myths.

There has been some criticism over how Lord Hanuman's dialogues have come across in Adipurush.

Manoj Muntashir says people abused him on social media

In a tweet, Manoj said that he was abused on social media over some of the film's dialogues. He said that no amount of explanation could change people's thinking. In view of this, they would be changing some of the dialogues in the film which would be incorporated into prints this week onwards.

Manoj also said that viewers were selectively targetting only some of the dialgoues in Adipurush and overlooking others that "glorified Lord Ram and described Maa Sita's chastity". He also said that his own "brothers" were abusing him on social media over the use of some dialogues.

The Adipurush writer wrote, "I can give countless arguments in favor of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. Me and the producer-director of the film have decided that some of the dialogues which are hurting you, we'll revise them, and they'll be added to the film this week."

Manoj Muntashir defends Adipurush dialogues

After the film's release, Adipurush dialogues came under the scanner as a section of people called some of the lines "disrespectful". A particular dialogue that received criticism was when Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman said, “Kapda tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki...”. Dialogue writer of the film, Manoj Muntashir said that people were not talking about the deeper and more impactful dialogues delivered by Prabhas as Raghava or Kriti Sanon as Janaki. Instead, they were pointing out a few odd lines.

Regarding the particular dialogue for Lord Hanuman's character, the writer said on The Debate, “Yeh dialogue iss desh ke bade bade sant, bade bade katha vachak aisi hi bolte hai jaise maine likha hai (Oral retellings and priests narrate the scene in the same way I have written). I am not the first one to write this dialogue, it's already there." He added that in order to make the characters appear distinctly different from one another, dialogues were written in a particular manner.

"It is not an error. It is a very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrang Bali and for all the characters," he said.