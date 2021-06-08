Adith Arun's Birthday Special: List Of The Actor's Upcoming Releases

Actor Adith Arun, who celebrates his 31st birthday on June 8, 2021, has acted in 15 films in a career span of 12 years. In April 2021, Adith made his digital debut with 11th Hour streaming on Aha. As far as the second half of the year is concerned, Adith has some interesting films of different genres lined up for him. Read ahead to know more about the birthday boy, Adith Arjun’s upcoming releases below.

Adith Arun's birthday special: List of upcoming films

WWW

Adith Arun will first be seen in WWW, which is a bilingual computer screen thriller. The film is directed by KV Guhan and speaking of the movie, Adith reveals that it is the most challenging role he has ever done. He also added that most of the scenes from the film were single-take shots and filmed with a single camera.

Dear Megha

Next, the actor will be seen in the Telugu language love story Dear Megha, alongside Megha Akash which is directed by Sushanth Reddy. The movie is about the story of a girl from being a teenager to a woman, revolving around her love stories, heartbreaks, struggles and more. It also deals with the story of a mother and son and actor Pavitra Lokesh will be playing the role of Adith’s mother in this film.

When The Music Changes

Arun will also feature in the Hollywood film named When The Music Changes which is directed by Lakshmi Devy and produced by Hollywood fame John Turturro of Transformers: The Last Knight fame. The movie is completely shot in Hyderabad, is only 53 minutes long and revolves around Urban Rape. The movie has already been featured at the New York Film Festival and received an award.

Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki

Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki is yet another upcoming film in Adith Arun’s kitty. It is a horror-comedy movie directed by Chanakya Chinna and also stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Getup Sreenu apart from Arun. It is a bilingual project which will have raw cultural emotions but will be a commercial entertainer. Speaking to Adith about his films, the actor said, “I feel blessed to be a part of such different projects and I am looking forward to each and every one of it.”

