Aditi Rao Hydari Accompanies Rumoured Beau Siddharth During Chithha Promotions | Photos

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have made several public appearances together over the past few months, fueling rumours about their relationship. Recently, director SU Arun Kumar, along with Siddharth, visited a theatre in Chennai as a part of their promotional activities for Chithha. Surprisingly, Aditi Rao Hydari was also in attendance in the theatre as she accompanied her rumoured boyfriend on his cinema visit.

3 things you need to know

Chithha starring Siddharth has been performing well in the theatres.

Siddharth and director SU Arun Kumar went to the EGA theatre in Chennai to promote their film.

Aditi Rao Hydari accompanied her rumoured beau on his theatre visit.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari spotted in Chennai

Siddharth and Director SU Arun Kumar paid a visit to Chennai's EGA theatre on October 1 to surprise their fans and promote their film amid its massive success. Interestingly, Aditi Rao Hydari accompanied them in the theatre and was spotted by their fans in the cinema halls. Since then, several photos of the rumoured couple have been doing the rounds on the internet.

(Aditi Rao Hydari spotted with rumoured boyfriend Siddharth | Image: X)

Siddharth on leaving Chithha event in Bengaluru

Siddharth was busy promoting his film Chithha in Bengaluru when a group of pro-Kannada protestors walked into the venue and stopped his event midway. After the members of the pro-Kannada barged into the venue, the actor was forced to leave. As per a PTI report, the people were members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Sene.

After Siddharth was forced to leave the venue for the Chithha event, the actor opened up about the issue on his Instagram Live. He said, "Yesterday, in Bengaluru there was an incident. The backstory of it is that this is the first time, as a producer, I screened my film to many ahead of the movie’s theatrical release. It was shown to the media in Chennai and Kochi. There was a plan for such a show in Bengaluru as well. I had plans to show the film to about 2,000 students ahead of the release. No one has done it so far. There was also a plan to screen the film for Kannada stars that night. But everything was cancelled by us as a mark of respect to the bandh. We incurred a huge loss, but beyond that, it was disappointing that we couldn’t share a good film with people there."

Siddharth further added, "The press was supposed to watch the film after the interaction, but you all saw what happened there. It happened in front of many cameras. I don’t want to talk about it. When the film is getting a good response, I don’t want to talk about anything to distract the attention. There’s no relation between my film and the issue. I believe my social responsibility will show up in the films I make spending my money."