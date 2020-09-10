Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Her Favourite Frame From 'V'; Says 'V Love This Frame'

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari shared her favourite frame from the latest movie V on social media. She took to her official Instagram handle and posted a photo on September 9, 2020, Wednesday. The picture showcases her sharing the screen space with co-star Nani. Here is everything you need to know about Aditi Rao Hydari’s latest posts on action thriller movie V. Read on:

Aditi Rao Hydari shares her favourite frame with Nani

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram and shared her favourite frame from movie V through the official handle. The photo features her sitting in front of a huge screen. She has donned a plain black top paired with blue denim pants. Aditi Rao Hydari has completed her look with tiny earrings, a pendant, opted for minimal makeup. Meanwhile, the backdrop showcases a still from V movie. In the frame of the movie, the actor is smiling while looking at Nani.

In the caption accompanying her post, Aditi Rao Hydari has expressed how the frame featuring Vishnu and Saheba makes her believe in true love. She wrote, “#VLoveThisFrame. This frame from #VOnPrime of Vishnu and Saheba makes me believe in perfect love. Warm, fuzzy, and full of happy laughter! ðŸ¤ðŸ¤Ž. Your turn to take a picture with your favourite frame and share it with us... ðŸ¥°”. Check out the actor’s post on social media:

Responses on Aditi Rao Hydari's V movie post

Within a few hours of sharing the V movie photo, Aditi Rao Hydari garnered more than 2,45,000 likes and over 530 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and celebrities spoke about the action thriller film and applauded her chemistry with Nani. Meanwhile, various people expressed themselves through emoticons such as hearts, heart-shaped smileys, hugs, and fire, among others. Check out their responses on Aditi Rao Hydari’s V movie post:

A few hours before this post, Aditi Rao Hydari also thanked the audience and her team for making Vishnu and Saheba special in V movie. The actor also called Nani a stunning photographer for her capture in the post. She captioned it by writing, “#Saheba ðŸ¤. Thank you for the love ðŸ¤— Thank you, team #V. And the Biggest thank you and hug to @mohanakrishnaindraganti And @nameisnani for making Vishnu and Saheba so special ðŸ¥° Ps ðŸ“¸ - #Vishnu ( @nameisnani revealing his hidden talent as a stunning photographerðŸ¤ðŸ¤—).” Take a look:

