Aditi Rao Hydari's First Look In 'Maha Samudram' Unveiled On Social Media; Watch

Maha Samudram is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year, with Aditi Rao Hydari playing one of the major roles in the plot. The film was announced a while ago and fans have been waiting ever since to get the first glimpse of the film. Just a short while ago, the first look of Aditi Rao Hydari in this film was shared on social media, with a formal introduction given about her character.

Maha Samudram poster reveals the first look of Aditi Rao Hydari

Maha Samudram is the upcoming bilingual film that has been touted a love story. One of the very initial posters of this film has been shared on social media, which shows Aditi’s ‘avatar’ in the film. One can visibly see the sombre expression on her face with tears in her eyes in the poster. The caption in the Instagram post shared a few interesting details about her character. It reads, “Introducing the Fascinating Beauty @aditiraohydari as 'ðŒðšð¡ðš'".

With the identity of her character revealed, the caption simply defined the significance of her character by calling it the “soul” of the film. Along with Aditi, versatile actors such as Siddharth and Sharwanand have been cast in other main roles of the plot. Filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi, who made a strong directorial debut with RX 100, will be responsible for directing this film. Some of the other actors who are part of the star cast are Anu Emmanuel and Jagapathi Babu. This film has been currently given the release date of August 19.

Aditi Rao Hydari also has a few other upcoming movies in her kitty, including Ajeeb Daastaans and Hey Sinamika. Aditi Rao Hydari has worked in some of the popular Hindi as well as regional Indian films in her acting career, including Tamil, Telugu as well as Malayalam films. Some of her hit films include Rockstar, Wazir, Padmaavat, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, V and many more. She was last seen in the Netflix film The Girl on the Train.