Aditi Rao Hydari's Upcoming Films To Watch Out For; Here Is The List

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most celebrated actors of the Indian film industry who has made a place for herself through promising work. The actor has worked in a variety of languages including Malayalam and Tamil, amongst others. She was last seen in the Netflix original film The Girl On The Train, which stared Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Here is a look at a series of films starring Aditi Rao Hydari, which have been scheduled to release in 2021 and 2022.

Aditi Rao Hydari's movies lined up for 2021-22

Maha Samudram

Maha Samudram is an upcoming film, which has been creating a lot of anticipation amongst the masses. The plot of this film is expected to be a mix of romance and action which is a hit formula in the southern film industry. The film is being directed by Ajay Bhupathi and will be produced by Anil Sunkara. It will also star actors like Sharwanand and Siddharth Narayan in the key roles. The film has been scheduled for a release in August 2021.

Hey Sinamika

Hey Sinamika is an upcoming Tamil film that has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the audience. The film is expected to have a romantic story and has lately been in the production stage. The film Hey Sinamika will star Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead while Dulquer Salmaan is expected to play the male counterpart. This south Indian film is being directed by Brinda and is expected to release in December 2022.

Kaashvie Nair’s untitled next

Aditi Rao Hydari will also be seen in a Bollywood entertainer which has lately been in the production stage. The plot of the film will showcase a cross-border romance and will also star talented artists like Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles. The film has not been given a title yet and is expected to showcase two different generations and how their story develops. The film is being directed by Kaashvie Nair and the first look has already been launched. Have a look at the poster.

