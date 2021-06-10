Adivi Sesh And Eesha Rebba's Film 'Ami Thumi' Clocks In 4 Years Of Entertainment

Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s Ami Thumi which released in 2017 clocked four years on Thursday, June 10, 2021. The movie, starring Adivi Sesh, Srinivas Avasarala and Eesha Rebba, has struck a chord with the audience. Talking about the film, actor Eesha Rebba took to Instagram on Thursday, June 10, 2021, to share a happy post as she reminisces the good times.

Eesha celebrates 4 years of Ami Thumi

Taking to her Instagram stories, Eesha Rebba shared the movie poster and penned a sweet note that is truly unmissable. In the poster, Eesha and co-star Adivi Sesh are seen giving an awkward hug to each other as they think about their families. Adivi is seen wearing a sky blue shirt, while Eesha donned a brown and black striped top. Along with the poster, she also wrote, “4 years of Amithumi”. Eesha also tagged all her co-stars from the film. Adivi also shared the post on his Instagram stories. Take a look at the post below.

Ami Thumi is a Telugu-language romantic comedy film penned and helmed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti, starring Eesha Rebba, Adivi Sesh, Vennela Kishore, Aditi Myakal and Avasarala Srinivas. The film was bankrolled by KC Narasimha Rao, the music composed by Mani Sharma, and cinematography by P. G. Vinda. Ami Thumi is loosely based on (and acknowledges in the film) Irish satirist Richard Brinsley Sheridan's 1775 play The Duenna. This is one of Mohana Krishna's quickest screenplays to date. The seed of an idea was planted two to three years ago, and the screenplay began to take shape in early 2017.

Ami Thumi plot

Ami Thumi is a situation comedy about two loving couples, Deepika (Rebba) and Ananth (Sesh) first, and Maya (Myakal) and Vijay later (Srinivas). The fathers of the couple are business rivals, and Deepika's father Janardhan (Bharani) is against the relationship. While Maya chooses to become a nun, Janardhan arranges a match for her with another man, Sri Chilipi (Kishore), but Deepika dupes Sri Chillipi into assisting them. The film follows his plans to persuade Janardhan to change his mind. Critics gave the film mixed reviews but praised Vennela Kishore's performance in the film.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE FILM

