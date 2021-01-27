Adivi Sesh Celebrates Republic Day With CRPF Jawans Ahead Of 'Major' Film's Release

Celebrating the 72nd Republic Day, Indian film actor Adivi Sesh who would be seen playing, Late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in his upcoming film Major, visited the CRPF Hyderabad regiment and spent time with the army officers, getting to know their stories. Emulating the life of Late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on-screen with the upcoming film Major, Adivi Sesh will be slipping into the character of an army officer. Acknowledging the same as a huge responsibility, Adivi Sesh felt honoured to be invited by the CRPF Jawans for the Republic Day celebrations.

Adivi Sesh celebrates Republic Day with CRPF jawans

Adivi Sesh shared a few pictures from his visit, along with a heartfelt message. Speaking about his experience, Adivi Sesh shared that it was lovely to go and have a Republic Day celebration with the jawans, officers of the CRPF regiment of Hyderabad. He was happy to spend time with the officers and the jawans and got to see their Band, saxophone player, and most importantly he shared that got to hear some stories from Gallantry award winners, from Ashoka Chakra awardees, from people who truly are in many ways "the real heroes".

He found it funny that the jawans were excited to meet him too, which left him wondering what he had done to deserve the love and respect. Sesh wrote that the highlight of the day for him was about after an hour, when he was there, interacting with the jawans, they asked him to put on their uniform. However, he is respectful of army ranks and made a humble request to them to not put any ranks on the shoulder flaps. The actor also enjoyed a flag hoisting ceremony and clicked a lot of pictures together with them.

Reminded about his duty to portray the life of an army officer, Adivi shared that to hear the kind of stories from them was a good reminder of what kind of responsibilities he had when putting together the film Major for him and his team. He said he was thankful that the regiment invited him there and wanted to spend some time and hear what he had to say.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, a pan India bilingual film, shot in Hindi and Telugu, Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma in leading roles. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is slated to release this year.

