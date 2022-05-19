Tamil star Adivi Sesh is all set for the release of his much-anticipated biographical drama Major which will be released in theatres on June 3. The film will see a major clash at the box office with Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar starrer Prithviraj and now the Goodachari has reacted to it, stating that Major is the biggest Telugu film so far.

Adivi Sesh reacts to Major's clash with Vikram & Prithviraj

During the launch of his recent song Oh Isha, Adivi Sesh reacted to Major's clash with Prithviraj and Vikram and his confident reaction to it has caught netizens' attention. He said that Major is the biggest film in Telugu, whileVikram is the biggest film in Tamil and Prithviraj is the biggest film in Hindi, adding that while there are big fishes in the sea, his film is the goldfish.

"Practically, Major is the biggest film in Telugu. Vikram is the biggest film in Tamil and Prithviraj is the biggest film in Hindi. But, while there are big fishes in the sea, we're the goldfish."

More about Major

Adivi Sesh's Major is based on the life of the late soldier, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film will chronicle his heroic actions notably witnessed during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, that saved the lives of hundreds of citizens. The film will also star Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Murli Sharma, Prakash Raj and others in pivotal roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film which sees Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan fighting personal difficulties. The trailer also gave fans a glimpse into his family and love life, and the thoughts and feelings close to him went through when he put his life on the line for his country.

More on Vikram and Prithviraj

Kamal Haasan and Vikay Sethupathi starrer Vikram is one of the highly anticipated films of the year which is scheduled to release on June 3, 2022, and will also star Fahadh Faasil, Shivani Narayanan and Kalidas Jayaram in pivotal roles.

Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. The ethereally gorgeous Manushi’s launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Image: Twitter/@UrsVamsiShekar