Adivi Sesh Drops Intense New Poster From Upcoming Thriller 'HIT 2'; Announces Release Date

South star Adivi Sesh who is looking forward to the release of HIT 2, surprised fans with the release date of the sequel. The film starring the actor in the titular role is slated to hit the screens on July 29, 2022. Apart from announcing the release date, Adivi Sesh also shared a poster of the spine chilling suspense. The upcoming sequel is directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

HIT: The First Case, starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles, was released in 2020 and took the audience by surprise. The film was a success with critics and at the box office too. The story of the first part revolves around the story of a police officer called Vikram Rudraju from the Telangana Crime Investigation Department who has a traumatic past. The sequel is set in Andhra Pradesh, with Adivi Sesh playing Krishna Dev aka KD.

Adivi Sesh unveils poster & announces HIT 2 release date

The shooting of the upcoming intriguing drama took place in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam and the film is currently in post-production. Adivi Sesh shared the release date on Twitter with the new poster and wrote, “Something DANGEROUS about to unfold in the HIT universe! Get ready for spine-chilling suspense on the 29th of July." The second installment of HIT (Homicide Investigation Team), is to be produced by stylist Prashanti Tipirneni and presented by actor Nani for their production banner Wall Poster Cinema. Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu and will have the same crew.

The sequel which will be headlined by Adivi Sesh will also feature an ensemble star cast, including Menakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Bhanu Chander, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Maganti, Komali Prasad in key roles. John Stewart Eduri is a music composer. The new poster feature Adivi Sesh looking intense and in the middle of an investigation.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, apart from the forthcoming drama, Adivi Sesh is also waiting for the release of his pan-Indian film Major, which is a biographical drama based on the life of Sundeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in November 2008 in the Mumbai terror attacks.

IMAGE: Instagram/Vadravaadu_/Adivisesh