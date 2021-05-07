Adivi Sesh Feels Honoured To Share Grandfather's Contribution As Freedom Fighter

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh recently took to social media to boast about his grandfather Adavi Gangaraju's achievement back in the day as a freedom fighter. On Friday, the Evaru actor took a stroll down memory lane by digging up a photo of his grandfather's "certificate of social status", which revealed that he was awarded "Tamrapatra" back in 1973 for his contribution as a freedom fighter of the "Eluru town" and gushed, "Jai Hind". In addition to that, he also shared an anecdote about his family's last name.

Adivi Sesh says his generation chose 'Adivi' over 'Adavi' permanently

Adivi Sesh, who is all set to essay the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in his upcoming film Major, recently revealed that his generation was the first to permanently choose "Adivi" over "Adavi" as their last name. On May 7, 2021, he took to his Instagram handle to commemorate his grandfather's achievement as a freedom fighter and shared that until his father's generation, his family used Adivi and Adavi "interchangeably" as their last name. He wrote, "Interesting to note that people in our family up until my dad's generation wrote #Adivi and #Adavi interchangeably".

The 35-year-old added, "Only my generation starting writing it as #Adivi permanently". In Adivi Sesh's photo of his grandfather's 1997 certificate, it was mentioned, "This is to certify that Sri Adavi Gangaraju S/O Bhogaragu, Freedom Fighter of Eluru town, is a recipient of Tamraptra which was awarded to him on 15-08-1973." For the unversed, Tamrapatra is an award given by the Government on India to honour the contributions of a freedom fighter.

Soon after Adivi Sesh's latest IG post surfaced on the internet, ardent fans of the Baahubali: The Beginning actor flocked to the comment section to lavish his grandfather's work with praise. One user also went on to share that his grandfather was also a recipient of Tamrapatra. The user's comment read, "My grandfather was also a recipient of Tamrapatra directly from Smt. Indira Gandhi. It was conferred to only 24 people at that time from her and he is one of them. We still hang it proudly in our home".

