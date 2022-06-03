Adivi Sesh Hugs Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Parents During 'Major' Screening; 'Uncle & Amma...'

Adivi Sesh's latest biographical film Major hit the silver screens on June 3rd. The film is based on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that shook the city to its core and will highlight late soldier, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life and how he was martyred during the Taj Palace Hotel attack in Mumbai.

Ahead of the film's worldwide release, a special screening was organised where several well-known celebrities from the entertainment fraternity were present. The screening was also attended by Unnikrishnan’s parents. In the screening, Sesh shared some emotional moments with the late soldier's parents. The actor recently took to his social media handle and shared glimpses of the same.

Adivi Sesh shared an emotional moment with Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents

The screening was a star-studded affair with several notable personalities like Sushant Akkineni, Saiee Manjhrekar, Lakshmi Manchu, Meher Ramesh among many others attending it. At the event, Adivi Sesh was papped sharing some heart-melting moments with Sandeep's parents.

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of him hugging Sandeep Unnikrishnan's mother along with penning a heartfelt note. Sesh wrote, "For you both. Uncle and amma. #MajorTheFilm releases tomorrow."

Here, take a look at the post-

Sharing another picture with Major Sandeep's father, Adivi wrote in the caption, "The first time I heard Uncles feelings about our #MajorTheFilm In Bangalore. His feelings are the reason for our passion. ❤️"

Take a look at the post-

More about Major

The patriotic film is helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. It has been jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and A+S Movies. In the film, Sesh is seen stepping into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan whereas, Saiee will play the role of a girl named Isha.

Along with the leading duo, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles. Moreover, it is released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages. Apart from showcasing how Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan faced several challenges to save the lives of numerous people in the Mumbai terror attack, the film also depicts the equation of the soldier with his parents, his love life, and his Army training.

Image: Instagram/@adivisesh