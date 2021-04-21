Adivi Sesh Introduces Someone Who Makes Him 'feel Ok' In 'today's Time Of Darkness'

Actor Adivi Sesh recently introduced his fans to someone who "makes him feel ok in today's times of darkness". On Apr 21, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture & video of his adorable Shih Tzu dog. Introducing the fans to his four-legged friend, Adivi Sesh said that his dog's name is Bubbles M. Adivi and the 'M' in his name stands for 'mighty'. As seen in Adivi Sesh's Instagram video, the actor shared an adorable image of Bubbles, wherein he is seen hiding below the furniture. Further, in the video clip, Adivi Sesh's Shih Tzu, Bubbles, is seen licking the former's hand.

Adivi Sesh introduces his Shih Tzu, Bubbles M. Adivi

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Adivi Sesh's Instagram went gaga over the adorable post. Celebs like Shobita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar also commented on this post. While Shobita gushed over the post, Saiee commented, "Bubbles !!! So cute". One of the users wrote, "Kidnap this dog immediately I love it @adivisesh anna", while another added, "Extremely cute! I could fit him right in bag". A fan comment read as "Omg! He is such a heartbreaker He is blessed to have a loving home Have fun with Bubbles". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

More about Adivi Sesh's latest, 'Major'

Adivi Sesh is currently gearing up for his upcoming flick, Major. The film's teaser was released on April 12, 2021. Major is based on the life of the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. Adivi Sesh will be seen playing the lead role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film. The film will be released in three languages, namely Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Major cast ensemble stars Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala and Revathi. The action biopic will also see Murali Sharma in the supporting role. The film is helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, who shot to fame after directing Goodachari which also featured Adivi Sesh. While Mahesh Babu has been credited for producing the film, Major marks Adivi Sesh's Hindi film debut.

