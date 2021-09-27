Adivi Sesh Is 'back Home' After Being Discharged From Hospital Post Dengue Recovery

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh recently took to his verified Instagram handle and shared a health update with his fans and followers. Sesh has been discharged from the hospital and returned home after undergoing treatment for viral dengue fever. The actor was admitted to the hospital for over a week under the observation of doctors. Read on to know more.

Adivi Sesh discharged from the hospital

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Adivi Sesh dropped a screengrab of his tweet that read, "Back home. Rest & Recuperation[sic]." Sharing the health update, Sesh wrote, "Thank you for all the good energy sent my way" with a red heart emoji. Many of his fans and followers rushed to drop 'get well soon,' and 'take care' messages on his latest Insta post.

On September 20, Sesh was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad after getting infected with dengue and a sudden drop in blood platelet count. The doctors closely monitored his health since he was admitted for over a week, and advised him to rest. The actor's team had released a statement to share the health updates.

Before the actor was admitted, he was busy finishing the shoot for Sashi Kiran Tikka's flick, Major. Sesh will essay the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The plot of the film revolves around his life journey and the 26/11 martyr's death. The film's shooting was earlier halted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helmed by Kiran, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead role, while Saiee Manjrekar, will be seen in an essential role. Major is jointly backed by Mahesh Babu, Sony Pictures India, and A+S Movies. The film marks the debut of Mahesh as a producer under his banner GMB Entertainments. Major will be releasing in Telugu and Hindi on July 2, 2021. Meanwhile, the list of Adivi Sesh's upcoming projects also includes the Goodachari sequel. The first film was released in 2018 and was well received by the critics as well as the audience. He will be seen playing the lead role. The actor is working on the script and it is expected to go on floors soon.

(Image: @adivisesh/Instagram)