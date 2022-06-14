Adivi Sesh Meets Chiranjeevi, Reveals Having Insightful Talk About Latest Release 'Major'

South star Adivi Sesh is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film Major. The film traces the journey of a fearless soldier, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The biographical drama has been receiving rave reviews from the fans and is doing a decent business at the ticket windows.

After Major's terrific response, Adivi Sesh has managed to establish himself as one of the most sought-after actors down south. The Goodachari actor won countless hearts with his impeccable performance. Amid all the positive feedback that the film has received so far, recently, Adivi Sesh met megastar Chiranjeevi and revealed having an 'insightful' discussion with the actor about the film.

Adivi Sesh meets Chiranjeevi

On Monday, Adivi Sesh took to his Instagram account and shared a glimpse of his meeting with Chiranjeevi. In the picture, the Acharya actor is seen donning a casual black t-shirt, whereas, Sesh sported a white shirt as the duo posed with each other with a bouquet in the latter's hand.

Sharing the picture, Adivi Sesh revealed that the two had some good discussions with each other about the film where the megastar opened up about what he loved most in the biopic. Moreover, Sesh also gave a special mention about the 'amazing lunch' that the two had together. He wrote in the caption, "Today feels like my highest honour Sir! @chiranjeevikonidela You spoke to us for hours. Fed us an amazing lunch. And explained what you loved about the film. Such attention to detail, such insightful questions. I always loved #Megastar the hero. Today, I witnessed your heart of gold.❤️ #IndiaLovesMAJOR 🇮🇳"

More about Major

The film's plot revolves around Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life saving many lives during the 26/11 terrorist attack at Mumbai's Taj Palace Hotel in 2008. Apart from Sesh, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles. Earlier, in a candid interaction with Pinkvilla, Sesh opened up about the film's terrific response. He said-

"I do very selective films and that of the quality. Well, Major has been the game-changer for me. It is a gamechanger not because of the film but for its emotion."

