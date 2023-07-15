Adivi Sesh Mourns Death Of HIT 2's Dog Sasha, Calls Her 'an Amazing Champion'

Adivi Sesh was recently in the news for coming out to support Sivakarthikeyan at a press event for the latter's upcoming release, the bilingual Mahaveerudu. The actor is known to have built solid relationships during his time in the industry. This fact also extends itself to his canine friends. Adivi Sesh's emotional farewell to HIT 2 dog, Sasha, confirms the same.

3 things you need to know

While been in the industry since 2002, he gained pan-India fame with the 2022 hit Major, starring opposite Sobhita Dhulipala.

In the same year, he starred in HIT: The Second Case, which was also a major success.

His upcoming project is Goodachari 2, where he will portray the character Gopi.

Adivi Sesh mourns the loss of Sasha

Adivi Sesh took to his Instagram account to share the news of Sasha's passing. He posted several photos of himself with the dog and revealed that Sasha had been suffering from tick fever. The actor expressed his belief that Sasha would recover, as he had visited her at the vet hospital just before her passing. In his heartfelt Instagram post, he thanked Sasha for her presence during the challenging shoot of HIT: The Second Case.

(Sasha was seminal to the plot of HIT: The Second Case in which she played Max | Image: adivisesh/Instagram)

A part of his post read, "Tears as I type this. Thank you for bearing with us on that extremely tough shoot baby girl. You made all our lives happier. My deepest condolences to her owner/family/trainer Anand, an amazing champion of animals." Sasha played the role of Max, the loyal canine companion to Sesh's character KD in HIT: The Second Case. The importance of Sasha's character can be seen in the movie's poster, where her silhouette shades Sesh's.

Adivi Sesh's goodwill in the industry

The actor has earned a reputation for being friendly and supportive throughout his career. Recently, he attended a press event for Sivakarthikeyan's Mahaveerudu, where he praised Sivakarthikeyan. During the event, Sivakarthikeyan publicly expressed his desire to share screen space with Adivi Sesh and encouraged him to work on a script together.