Adivi Sesh On 'Major' Release Delay: 'We Want To Give People A Beautiful Experience'

Adivi Sesh who will soon be seen in the pan India project Major which is an ode to martyr NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan had recently announced on his social media that they have decided to postpone the release of the film. The reason for the delay is said to be the current scenario in the country owing to COVID-19. The actor recently in a candid chat opened up about how he feels about the delay, the future of Indian cinema and theatres.

Adivi Sesh opens up on Major the film's delay

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, when asked about how he feels about Major being pushed forward indefinitely, Adivi sharted that they will release the movie as soon as the theatres open in the country which will happen sometime in the near future as he shared that he and the makers want to give the audience a beautiful experience based on the life of a true hero.

Talking about the future of theatres post the pandemic, Adivi is of the opinion that closing the theatres was a good call as the safety of the public should be of utmost importance. He also shared that as he was witness to the robust box office in south India between the two waves, he is sure that as soon as things go back to normal the theatres will roar with life yet again. The actor also shared that OTT platforms are a great space to watch a film after it leaves the theatres and watching a movie from the comfort of one's home has a different viewing experience altogether.

Adivi Sesh on how he keeps his morale high

In the interview, the actor was also asked about how he is able to keep his morale high and energetic during such troubled times to which he responded by saying that it is tough and added that it takes a lot of work and effort to help the needy by searching for ventilators, arranging hospital beds and medicines for the people. He feels he didn't do enough during the pandemic and admitted that it has taught him to be more aware of his surroundings.

On being asked about his next project, the actor shared that he has signed a movie but cannot speak about it as he has been strictly asked by the producers to not announce anything yet.

More about Major the Film

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam. The plot centres around the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who rescued hostages during the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks and lost his life in the valorous mission. Jointly produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S movies, Major also features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma in prominent roles. The new release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

IMAGE: ADIVI SESH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.