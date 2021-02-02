Adivi Sesh Rescues Abandoned Kitten; Gets Actor Renu Desai To Foster The Little One

Indian actor Adivi Sesh rescued a kitten he found abandoned on the roadside and ex-actor Renu Desai, who owns two cats, agreed to foster the little one. Yesterday, the Goodachari actor took his Instagram to share a picture of him with the rescued kitten who was seen wrapped in a towel and snuggling in his arms. Adivi Sesh who is himself a dog owner is an animal lover and often shares animal posts in his Instagram stories.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu Announces Release Date Of Adivi Sesh Starrer 'Major'; Shares New Poster

Adivi Sesh rescues a kitten

Adivi Sesh wrote in the caption that he recused the kitten by the road-side when she almost got hit by traffic. He found her confused, cold, and scared. He mentioned the kitten must be 4-5 weeks old and he couldn't find her family anywhere. Furthermore in the post, he mentioned cinematographer Shaneil Deo and an animal activist who aided to rescue the kitten and thanked them for their guidance. The cat was eventually fostered by ex-actor Renu Desai and he added in the caption "I suddenly remembered someone that recently adopted a rescued cat and reached out...so Thanks to @renuudesai for agreeing to foster her. Will post adoption pics soon!" The fans were overwhelmed by his good deed and showered their love in the comments with red hearts and applauding emoticons and called it a 'heroic' act. Hasee Toh Phasee actor Adah Sharma was amazed by the story and expressed love in comments with heart eyes and praying hands emoticons. Check out Adivi Sesh's Instagram post and comments-

Also Read: Adivi Sesh Celebrates Republic Day With CRPF Jawans Ahead Of 'Major' Film's Release

Adivi Sesh's movies

On the work front, Adivi Sesh will soon be seen in Sashi Kiran Tikka’s film Major based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Major is a pan India bilingual film, shot in Hindi and Telugu, and will also star Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma in lead roles. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with superstar Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, the film is all set to release on July 2, 2021. Adivi was last seen in a Telegu crime-thriller movie Evaru in 2019. Some of the popular Adivi Sesh's movies include Panjaa, Ladies & Gentlemen, Baahubali: The Beginning, Ami Thumi, Goodachari, and more

All Image Source: Adivi Sesh's Instagram

Also Read: 'Goodachari 2' Cast: Know All About The Adivi Sesh Starrer Sequel Film

Also Read: On 'Vijay Diwas', Adivi Sesh Announces The Release Date Of His First Look From 'Major'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.