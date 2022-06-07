Adivi Sesh Says 'Major Sandeep's Parents Have Me For Life'; Shares Life Transformation

Adivi Sesh's latest biographical film Major hit the theatres on June 3 and the film managed to garner praises from the audience. As per Sacnilk, the current box office collection of the action film stands at Rs 35.60 crore worldwide. Now, on Tuesday, the Evaru actor took to his Instagram handle and opened up about how the film has completely transformed him. He stated that late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents are 'everything' to him now.

Adivi Sesh talks about how 'Major' has transformed him

Taking to the photo-blogging site, Adivi Sesh reflected on his journey of playing Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film. In a short video shared by the 37-year-old, he could be heard saying, "When we were in the first and the second schedule of the movie, we did some amazing videos, how was it to start being Major Sandeep. The film was complete and I thought did I encapsulate the spirit of Major Sandeep?"

Sharing the clip, he wrote, "As I reflect on this journey... My greatest honour came from Major Sandeep's Mother. Watch this video for a few minutes to see what I mean. :) #Major From my heart. To yours. (sic)"

Opening up about the last words of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, "Don't come up, I will handle them", Adivi Sesh said, "It's easy to say that these are the final words of Veer (soldier), but these are the words of an extraordinary human being". Sesh said that he thinks that the last words by the Major 'were not impulsive or in-the-moment, but these words are a window to see how he lived life and the way he looked at life. He placed concern for others ahead of himself".

Adivi Sesh says Major Sandeep's parents have him for life

Adivi said in the video, "Playing Major Sandeep has made me more empathetic, kinder and less selfish, aggressive but softer, braver but kinder." While talking about the most important part of his journey, Adivi Sesh said that it's the relationship he has built with Major Sandeep's parents (Uncle and Aunty).

"I don't know if I can be Major Sandeep in real life, but I can be a son to Uncle and Aunty, they mean everything to me now as they are like my own parents. They have me for life", he further added.

The video also features some visuals of Adivi Sesh and late Major Sandeep's parents spending some happy times together amid which Sandeep's mother pointed toward Adivi Sesh and said, "He is our Major Sandeep".

More on Major

The film chronicles Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's heroic actions notably witnessed during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, that saved the lives of many citizens. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Murli Sharma, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and others in pivotal roles.