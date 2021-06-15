Adivi Sesh Shares An Appreciation Post For 'Lagaan' As The Film Clocks In 20 Years

Goodachari actor Adivi Sesh took to Twitter on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, to share an appreciation post for the film Lagaan as it completed 20 years in the industry. The actor penned a sweet note which is truly unmissable. In the post, he mentioned that the film helped him in many ways.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Adivi shared a heartfelt post lauding the much-acclaimed film Lagaan. He wrote, “#Lagaan 🙏🏼 A film that taught a young kid in Calif. that He could dream. The story showed me the underdog can win”. He added, “The film showed the world how to respect our films. It gave an outsider like me the courage to dream. A film that defined great filmmaking to a generation”. Take a look at the post below.

#Lagaan 🙏🏼 A film that taught a young kid in Calif. that He could dream. The story showed me the underdog can win. The film showed the world how to respect our films. It gave me an outsider like me the courage to dream. A film that defined great filmmaking to a generation. — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) June 15, 2021

As soon as Adivi Sesh shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users agreed to the actor’s tweet, while some were going gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “The movie that turned theatres into stadiums. #Lagaan”. Another user wrote, “LAGAAN is the GREATEST INDIAN movie ever made. #AamirKhan”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

LAGAAN is the GREATEST INDIAN movie ever made.#AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/oNR1LWLGpl — Dev 🏹 (@Dev_LSC) June 15, 2021

The movie that turned theaters into stadiums. #Lagaan — Arun_patnaik (@Arunpatnaik17) June 15, 2021

Adivi Sesh, who will soon be seen in the pan-India production Major, which is a tribute to martyr NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, recently posted on his social media that the film's release has been postponed. The current situation in the country as a result of COVID-19 is considered to be the cause of the delay. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to reveal details about the same. Take a look at Adivi Sesh's Instagram post.

Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film Major will be releasing in Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu. The story centres around the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who rescued hostages during the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks and lost his life in the valorous mission. The movie jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S movies, Major also features Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Revathi and Murli Sharma in crucial roles. The new release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.