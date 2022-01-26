Adivi Sesh Shares 'beautiful Moments' He Spent With Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Parents

On the occasion of Republic Day 2022, actor Adivi Sesh took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from his meeting with Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents. In the pictures, he can be seen engaging in a fun conversation with Major Unnikrishnan's parents. In one of the pictures, he is also seen posing with his father flashing his faded smile. The actor also penned a long note talking about his meeting with the Major's parents in detail.

Adivi Sesh drops pictures from his meeting with Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Adivi Sesh, who is featured in the film titled Major, which is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, dropped pictures from his meeting with the Major's parents. Looking at the pictures, one can understand the meeting took place as he was shooting for the film. In several pictures, the trio can be seen captured in action as she spoke to each other.

As for the caption, the actor wrote, "On this #RepublicDay I reflect on some beautiful moments I spent with Uncle and Aunty, #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan ‘s parents, at the NSG base #Mumbai. It’s important to me that his story be shown in theaters across the country, at a time when its truly safe. No waves threatening public health. No theaters closed in cities like #Delhi. This is what he would want I feel. Safety. Protection. Of his people. Of his country." "He was always a Soldier first. :) I’m thankful to find a small place in the hearts of his parents. His family. #JaiHind," he concluded.

Touted to be a bending spy thriller, Adivi Sesh will be seen in the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life for the nation throughout the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. The trailer of the film had created a powerful buzz in the commerce along with the audience. Along with Adivi Sesh, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala as Pramoda, Saiee Manjrekar as Isha, and Prakash Raj as K Unnikrishnan.

The biographical action film is helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is bankrolled by Sony Pictures India, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies. It is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and is also later dubbed in Malayalam. Adivi Sesh has also penned the script of the film. The film was slated for release on February 11 this year, however, it is indefinitely postponed owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: Instagram/@adivisesh