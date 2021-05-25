Adivi Sesh Shares Unseen 'black And White' Picture From His Younger Days In California

Goodachari actor Adivi Sesh took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to share a major throwback post that is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor went on to pen a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Adivi Sesh shared an unseen picture of him from his young days that is too cute to miss. In the monochrome picture, the actor can be seen striking a simple pose and is all smiles for the camera. He sported a checkered shirt and opted for a simple hairdo. Along with the picture, he also wrote, “#throwback When I was 14, My friend #Alen was taking a photography class. He took a #blackandwhite picture of me :) #Berkeley #California #childhood”. Take a look at Adivi Sesh's unseen photo below.

Netizens react to Sesh's pic

As soon as Adivi shared the post online, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users were left in awe after seeing this sweet picture, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “So cute ❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗. Good morning sesh”. Another user wrote, “U look sooo adorable sir”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh recently took to social media to brag about his grandfather Adavi Gangaraju's achievements as a freedom fighter back in the day. The Evaru actor reminisced by digging up a photo of his grandfather's "certificate of social status," which revealed that he was awarded "Tamrapatra" in 1973 for his contribution as a freedom fighter of the "Eluru town" and exclaimed, "Jai Hind." In addition, he related an anecdote about his family's surname.

In Adivi Sesh's photo of his grandfather's 1997 certificate, it was mentioned, "This is to certify that Sri Adavi Gangaraju S/O Bhogaragu, Freedom Fighter of Eluru town, is a recipient of Tamraptra which was awarded to him on 15-08-1973". Soon after Adivi Sesh's post surfaced online, fans of the Baahubali: The Beginning actor flocked to the comment section to lavish his grandfather's work with praise. Take a look.

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.