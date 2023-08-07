Adivi Sesh Starrer Goodachari 2 To Go On Floors In October?

Earlier this month, Adivi Sesh celebrated five years of Goodachari on August 3. The actor, on the occasion, shared an update and said that the second installment of the film is all set to go international. Now, a report suggests that the film will soon go on floors.

The Newsmaker

In July, Adivi Sesh shared that he has been writing the script of the second installment of Goodachari for the last six months. He further hinted that they are planning a "game-changing film" and a massive preparation is underway. Now, a report in Pinkvilla suggested that the makers are all set to begin with the filming.

Who's saying what?

A source told Pinkvilla that the actor spent all his time completing Goodachari 2, which is being made on a massive scale with "top-notch production values". Reportedly, the production has begun in India, UAE, and France. The team is reportedly planning to start filming in October. The Pinkvilla report added that since the actor gave two super hits -- Major and HIT 2, this year, he is being extra careful about the script.

Meanwhile...

Celebrating five years of Goodachari, the actor shared a new poster on his X handle, formerly known as Twitter. He wrote, "Our goal isn’t just to give you a thrilling action extravaganza. it is to bring you a G2 beyond expectations. A G2 that doesn’t just go national. IT WILL GO INTERNATIONAL. With pre-production happening in three different countries. We can’t wait to go to sets soon. AGENT 116 WILL REPORT FOR DUTY."

Goodachari (2018) was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and co-starred Sobhita Dhulipala and Supriya Yarlagadda in pivotal roles. The action spy thriller garnered positive reviews from the audience and critics. The film grossed Rs 25 crore in its first weekend against a budget of Rs 6 crore.