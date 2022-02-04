Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' New Release Date Announced; Film Set To Premiere In May 2022

Adivi Sesh will be stepping into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan for the upcoming biographical drama Major. Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the pan-India film marks South star Adivi's Hindi debut. Initially slated to release on February 11, 2022, the film has faced postponements owing to the Omicron variant spread, and will now hit theatres in May 2022. Apart from Adivi, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathy and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles.

Adivi Sesh's Major to release in May 2022

Taking to their official Twitter handle on Friday, February 4, production banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment announced the updated release of May 27, 2022, and wrote, "Witness the Might of Major on Big Screens #MajorTheFilm worldwide release on 27 May 2022 #MajorOnMAY27". Adivi also shared the update and mentioned," THIS. SUMMER. WILL. BE. MASSIVE." Take a look.

The film will chronicle the life of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It will showcase how the Major braved several challenges to save the lives of numerous hostages before being assassinated by terrorists in the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The movie has been shot across 75 locations in 120 days in three languages, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Sony Pictures Films India in association with Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies are bankrolling the project.

In an earlier press release, Adivi spoke about Major being his 'passion project' to pay homage to the beloved martyr. “Major is my passion project, my journey with the film began years ago when I first witnessed the tragic incident in the news." He added," I am extremely grateful to the family of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan for deeming me fit to play the role of their brave son and I hope we succeed in paying a tribute to the inspirational life of our beloved martyr."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ADIVISESH)