Adivi Sesh Starrer 'Major' Release Date Postponed Again; To Be Out On THIS Date

South actor Adivi Sesh is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Major. In the film, the actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was one of the heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The film will trace Major Sandeep’s life and will celebrate his army career.

After several postponements, the much-awaited patriotic drama was scheduled to be out on 27 May 2022, but yet again the Adivi Sesh starrer film is postponed and will now be out in June.

Adivi Sesh's Major will release in June

On Wednesday, Adivi Sesh took to his Instagram handle and announced a fresh release date of his forthcoming film. As per the post, the film will hit the screens on June 3 this year. Sharing the poster, Adivi Sesh wrote in the caption "Slight change in date 🔥 SUMMER HEAT wave hits theatres one week later 🇮🇳 JUNE 3 it is! #MajorTheFilm worldwide #Telugu :: #Hindi :: #Malayalam

#MajorOnJune3rd #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan". Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments sections. One of the users wrote "Sir, I hope you will get another huge success with this movie" another wrote "Can't wait to watch in theatres. Have Great Great luck for the Huge Success" whereas, the rest of the users expressed their excitement on the film.

More about Major

The film will be set in 2008 and will showcase how Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan faced several challenges to save the lives of numerous hostages in the Mumbai terror attack. It has been jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and A+S Movies. Apart from Sesh, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathy and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles. It will be released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages. Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the pan-India film marks South star Adivi's Hindi debut.

The synopsis of the film read-

"Based on the life of real-life Hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Major, the film, aims to show how this valiant soldier saved the lives of numerous hostages before being martyred by the terrorists who wreaked havoc in the Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai, India on the 26th of November, 2008.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ADIVISESH