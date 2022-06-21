Adivi Sesh's 'Major' Team Meet UP CM Yogi, Latter Honours Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Family

Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, South star Adivi Sesh’s last outing Major was well received by fans. Despite the film's release that locked horns with other big banners, it managed to rake in good business while increasing the footfall of moviegoers. Amid all the love and appreciation that the film received for highlighting a true story, the entire team of the film including Sesh, jetted off to Lucknow to meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Several pictures from their meeting have gone viral on social media where CM Yogi can be seen honouring the actor with a shawl and a silver Coin. On the other hand, CM also blessed and honoured the family of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced jointly by GM Entertainment, Sony Pictures International Productions, and A+S Movies, Major also starred Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma in key roles.

Major team meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Adivi Sesh also acknowledged CM Yogi’s outstanding work towards the state while seeking blessings from him. The pictures also showed the director and Major Unnikrishnan's parents also posing for a group picture.

The film’s release clashed with big-budget films, including Samrat Prithviraj and Vikram. While Samrat Prithviraj didn’t earn a good profit, it still collected Rs 66 crores in its first two weeks. On the other hand, Vikram was low in Hindi but in Tamil, it has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters, which means the audience's attention was indeed divided. The film, Major traces the journey of a fearless soldier, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life during the 26/11 terrorist attack at Mumbai's Taj Palace Hotel in 2008.

Earlier, before meeting UP CM Yogi, the entire team met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray where the latter cheered for the entire ensemble star cast of the film while lauding their craft. Adivi Sesh, through his post on Instagram, had then informed about his noble cause where he has decided to start a relief fund for CDS and NDA aspirants under Major Sandeep's name. He mentioned that this will be an initiative to train and fund aspirants across the country. He had also said that not only will he contribute to the fund, but will also encourage his friends to do the same.

