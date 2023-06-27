Aflatoon Motion Poster Out; Johnny Lever, Siddharth Jadhav Set To Tickle The Funny Bones

The makers of Marathi film Aflatoon released the motion poster of the upcoming comedy film. It notably stars Johnny Lever, known for his comic timing and hilarious dialogue delivery. The film is slated for a theatrical release in July.

3 things you need to know

Aflatoon is not Johnny Lever's first Marathi film. The actor has worked in the regional film industry several times, including 1990's Khatarnak and 2005's Navra Maza Nvasacha.

The movie has been scripted by the writers of Bollywood comedy franchise Dhamaal.

Aflatoon will release theatrically on July 21.

Aflatoon makers release film's first look

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the first look of upcoming Marathi film Aflatoon. Besides Johnny Lever, it also stars Siddharth Jadhav, Shweta Gulati, Tejaswini Lonari, Vijay Patkar, Bharat Dabholkar, Paritosh Painter and Jayesh Thakkar. The film has been produced by Rajeev Kuumar Saha, M Motion Entertainment, Avdhoot Productions and Swarna Path Katha.



The film's Bollywood connect goes beyond Johnny Lever being a part of the star cast. Aflatoon has been scripted by the writers of Bollywood comedy franchise Dhamaal, which was followed by film Total Dhamaal. Aflatoon is eyeing a theatrical release on July 21.

Aflatoon promises to be a family entertainer

The motion poster for the film makes for a bright 30-second clip with a hovering magnifying glass spot-lighting each of the characters one by one.

The principle cast can be seen making a human pyramid of sorts in the motion poster. Johnny Lever is dressed as a priest as he completes his look with a fake white beard. The tone of the film already appears to be in line with Lever's previous work which has largely been in the comedy genre.