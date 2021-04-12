After 'Acharya', Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan To Star Together Again In Shankar's Next?

The popular father-son duo of the South Indian cinema, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, are making headlines with their highly anticipated movie 'Acharya'. It is now being reported that the duo have once again joined hands for another venture together, which is touted to be one of the biggest films of the year. The star-studded film will also feature a high-profile Bollywood celebrity.

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi together in another new movie?

As per the reports from Bollywood life, Ram Charan was roped in to star in Shankar's mega-budget pan-India project. The actor's father, Chiranjeevi took to his social media to share his excitement about the same and wished the team the best of luck. Now, according to the same source, Chiranjeevi will join hands with his son Ram Charan for the same project, produced by Dil Raju.

Thrilled about @AlwaysRamCharan joining hands with @shankarshanmugh master of the craft,visionary & a pioneer in transcending boundaries.Happy that your consecutive films are with passionate directors who strive to raise the bar for #IndianCinema. Good Luck! #RC15 #SVC50 https://t.co/8yCUbys54q — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 12, 2021

The filmmakers have also managed to cast Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor for an important role in the movie. According to the reports, the filmmaker was also looking for an actor to play the role of a 'strong and charismatic cop' who would be older than Ram Charan. The 36-year-old actor and Shankar have been in talks with the Bollywood actor Salman Khan to take up the role in the movie. Fans now await an official announcement as they are excited to watch three superstars together on the silver screen.

Chiranjeevi's new movie with Ram Charan

The duo will be treating their fans by appearing together on the big screen in Koratala Siva's Acharya. The female protagonists in the movie will be played by Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde while actors like Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, and Saurav Lokesh will be seen in supporting roles of the Acharya cast. The action drama film is set to be released on the 13th of May this year.

Ram Charan's new movie

Ram Charan's new movie RRR is a much-awaited movie of the year thanks to its star-studded cast. The historical drama directed by S. S. Rajamouli will star Ram Charan along with N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan. The movie is scheduled to be released on the 13th of October this year.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.