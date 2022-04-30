The popular father-son acting duo, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi most recently shared the screen in the action thriller flick Acharya, which was hailed by several viewers. Ram Charan was recently spotted with his wife Upasana as they were leaving from Chiranjeevi's residence and met with some excited fans, who cheered them on. The film minted a total of Rs 51.07 cr at the global box office, on its first day on the big screen, according to industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan.

Fans hail Acharya star Ram Charan

In a recent video that surfaced online, fans were seen bursting a series of fireworks and cheering for Ram Charan as he left his dad's residence along with his wife. He was seen in black attire as he drove his car, with Upasana in the passenger's seat. Fans could also be seen with Acharya posters and flags as they hailed the actor or his most recent film.

Acharya box office collection

According to a recent report by Sacnilk, the movie's gross earnings were a whopping Rs 43.30 crore in the Andra Pradesh-Telangana region. In Karnataka, the movie minted Rs 2.30 crore and in Tamil Nadu, it received Rs 35 lakh. In worldwide collections, the film has already crossed the Rs 50-crore mark as it earned Rs 51.07 cr. The film was helmed by Koratala Siva and also saw actors including Sonu Sood and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles.

Ram Charan was also seen in the hit film RRR alongside Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody and others, The film became a box office success and began breaking records as soon as it hit the big screens. The film crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark on April 1, 2022, and the makers and team penned down notes of gratitude on a special day. A tweet by the official account of the film read, "1000 crore is a dream run for a film from India. We made our best for you, and you in return showered us with your priceless love. Thank you Bheem @tarak9999 fans, Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan fans and audience across the world."

1000 crore is a dream run for a film from India. We made our best for you, and you in return showered us with your priceless love.



Thank you Bheem @tarak9999 fans, Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan fans and audience across the world.



An @ssrajamouli film.

