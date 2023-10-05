After Actor Vishal Alleged Corruption By CBFC, CBI Takes Over Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a probe in the alleged Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) bribery case alleged by actor Vishal. The agency has registered an FIR against three individuals in the aforementioned case.

Actor-producer Vishal had alleged that he had to pay the mediator, Menaga, from the Censor Board to get the film certification for the Hindi version of his recent release Mark Antony.

“Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against three private persons and unknown others, including public servants of Central Board of Film Certification, Mumbai & private persons on a complaint,” said the CBI.

The case has been registered upon the complaint of Vishal. “It was alleged that during the month of September 2023, a private person entered a conspiracy with others to obtain a bribe of Rs 7,00,000 & to get the required censor certificate from CBFC, Mumbai, for a movie dubbed in Hindi,” the agency added.

(This is a breaking copy, more details awaited)