After Allu Arjun, Ram Charan Praises Yash-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2'; Calls It 'mind-blowing'

On Saturday, April 23, Ram Charan took to social media to appreciate the box office success of fellow actor Yash's gangster drama 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

Actor Ram Charan is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie RRR. The South star has already begun filming his next which is tentatively titled 'RC 15'. Amid this, on Saturday, April 23, Ram Charan took to social media to appreciate the box office success of fellow actor Yash's gangster drama 'KGF: Chapter 2'. Just like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 has broken several records at the box office in the post-pandemic era. Speaking of which, the RRR actor did not only congratulate the makers of the film for its exceptional business at the ticket windows but also lauded the cast of KGF: Chapter 2 for delivering a 'mind blowing' performance in the movie.

Ram Charan lauds Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan congratulated the director and producer of KGF: Chapter 2 for its 'massive' success at the cinema houses. He further praised the Yash's Rocky for his 'commendable' onscreen presence. In addition to this, Ram Charan hailed Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj for delivering their 'best work' in the movie. He wrote, 

CONGRATULATIONS to my brother @prashanthneel @hombalefilms and the entire team for massive success of #KGF2
Rocky !! Dear brother @thenameisyash Your performance was just mind blowing & your onscreen presence is commendable. @duttsanjay ji @officialraveenatandon ji @joinprakashraj garu & Rao Ramesh garu it was a pleasure to see the best of your work till date. Congratulations @srinidhi_shetty #Malavikaavinash #EswariRao Garu #ArchanaJois . @RaviBasrur your work was Fantastic. To all the technicians … Kudos!

Allu Arjun reviews KGF: Chapter 2

Just a day ago, Allu Arjun took to Twitter to share his review of KGF: Chapter 2. Along with praising the cast of the film, Allu Arjun also appreciated the technicians and the visual team for putting on a 'spectacular show'. He tweeted, "Big congratulations to KGF2. Swagger performance & intensity by @TheNameIsYash garu. Magnetic presence by @duttsanjay ji @TandonRaveena ji @SrinidhiShetty7 & all actors. Outstanding BGscore & excellent visuals by @RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84 garu. My Respect to all technicians. A spectacular show by @prashanth_neel garu. My respect to his vision and conviction. Thank you all for a cinematic experience & keeping the Indian cinema flag flying high. #KGF2."

